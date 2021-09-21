Weather: Like It or Not

'Chicagohenge' 2021 dates: When sunrise, sunset will align with Chicago skyscrapers

'Chicagohenge:' What it is and how you can see it

CHICAGO (WLS) -- What is Chicagohenge? It happens twice a year when we are treated to a special alignment of the sun and our beautiful city buildings.

For a week or so around the Spring and Fall Equinox (around March 21 and September 21 most years), you can see the sunset looking down the east-west streets of downtown Chicago. The sunset is framed perfectly between the buildings on each side of the road. You should be able to see "Chicagohenge" for at least a few more nights this week.

Why does this happen?

Throughout the year, the sun sets at different points on the horizon. In the winter it is a little farther to the north and during summer it is a little farther to the south. But during the equinoxes, with the east-west grid layout of the city, we have the perfect opportunity to see "Chicagohenge".

A special alignment of the sun, known as Chicagohenge, occurs twice a year.

