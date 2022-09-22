Chicagohenge 2022 dates: When sunrise, sunset will align with Chicago skyscrapers

The equinox is when the sun's direct rays are right on the equator

Chicagohenge 2021 will treat us to a special alignment of the sunrise and sunset with Chicago's skyscrapers around the Fall Equinox on Sept. 22.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- What is Chicagohenge? It happens twice a year when we are treated to a special alignment of the sun and our beautiful city buildings.

For a week or so around the Spring and Fall Equinox (around March 21 and September 21 most years), you can see the sunrise and sunset looking down the east-west streets of downtown Chicago. The autumnal equinox arrives Thursday Sept. 22, 2022. The sun is framed perfectly between the buildings on each side of the road.

Why does this happen?

Throughout the year, the sun sets and rises at different points on the horizon. In the winter, it is a little farther to the north and during summer it is a little farther to the south. But during the equinoxes, with the east-west grid layout of the city, we have the perfect opportunity to see "Chicagohenge."

Thank the city planners for laying out such a perfect grid!

The Equinox is when the sun's direct rays are right on the equator. "Equinox" means equal day and equal night. So every place on Earth has about 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night.