Chicago to launch 'Chicagwa' canned drinking water campaign

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago enjoys plenty of fresh drinking water thanks to its location on Lake Michigan.Now, the Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Office plans to tie the city's brand to the lake by putting Chicago's tap water in cans under the name "Chicagwa."The cans feature six designs touching on the city's history alongside the Great Lakes.The cans will be available for free at a variety of local businesses including Manny's Deli and the Wiener's Circle.Mayor Lightfoot will hold a news conference Tuesday morning at Water Tower Place to provide more details on "Chicagwa."