Texas police are looking for the person who drove with a child hanging onto the window

LAREDO, TX (WLS) -- Police in Texas are trying to identify the person driving a truck with a child riding outside on the running board.

The incident was caught on camera, and police are hoping to identify the driver.

The video shows the child hanging onto the window and standing on the running board as the truck is moving.

The truck is in a parking lot in the video and heads toward the street as the video ends.

Laredo police are hoping others who witnessed the incident will come forward with information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texaslaredou.s. & worldpolicechild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News