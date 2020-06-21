3-year-old shot in Austin, police say

CHICAGO -- A 3-year-old was shot Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

The child was struck in the back about 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Avenue, Chicago police said.

They were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where they are in serious condition, police said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
