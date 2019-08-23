Willowbrook chiropractor charged with allegedly sexually abusing patients

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A chiropractor is facing charges following allegations he sexually abused and assaulted former patients at his south suburban Willowbrook office.Terry Smith of Warrenville is facing several charges, including two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, six counts of criminal sexual assault, and 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse, Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office announced Friday.The 44-year-old was arrested at his office this week, following an investigation over allegations made by former patients.Rob Keller, who works across the street from Smith's office, said he was shocked by the news."I never would have thought that was going on around here. You know it's a pretty quiet area, a good community and everything. I would never expect that or know that was going on," Keller said.According to the building's owner, Smith's chiropractic office, All Sports Medicine, is one of 16 businesses leasing space.The owner would not go on camera, but said all he knows is that Smith is "under investigation."Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement Friday, "the defendant used his position and the patient/practitioner relationship to take advantage of people when they were at their most vulnerable."The Attorney General is asking anyone with information to please contact his office at 321-814-3276.Smith was arraigned; his next court date is set for September 27.