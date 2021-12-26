Chicago Christmas bars include Fatpour Wicker Park, Woodie's Flat in Old Town

A Christmas Story Pop-Up | Fatpour Wicker Park

Winter Wonderland Luau | Woodie's Flat

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Holiday-themed pop-up bars are in Chicago through the new year.Inspired by scenes from the iconic holiday movie, "A Christmas Story" Pop-Up at Fatpour Wicker Park features dazzling lights, glistening ornaments, seasonal events, a 24-foot statement Christmas tree that sparkles from blocks away and themed food and beverages all December long.Woodie's Flat brings the tropics to the Windy City with a decked-out bar adorned with full-size, lit palm trees, Christmas lights, ceiling ornaments and Insta-worthy moments that include a 6-foot Elvis cutoutMonday to Thursday: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.Friday: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.Sunday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.Visitfor more info, table reservations and large group inquiries. Private and semi-private space is available, and it's open to the public.Monday to Thursday: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.Friday: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.Sunday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.Tables are available on a first come, first served basis. Contact Woodie's at info@woodieschicago.com for larger group bookings (10 or more) or with any questions about the holiday pop-up. Private and semi-private space is available, and it's open to the public.