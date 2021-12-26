pop-up

Chicago Christmas bars include Fatpour Wicker Park, Woodie's Flat in Old Town

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago Christmas bars bring fun to visitors, residents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Holiday-themed pop-up bars are in Chicago through the new year.

Inspired by scenes from the iconic holiday movie, "A Christmas Story" Pop-Up at Fatpour Wicker Park features dazzling lights, glistening ornaments, seasonal events, a 24-foot statement Christmas tree that sparkles from blocks away and themed food and beverages all December long.

Woodie's Flat brings the tropics to the Windy City with a decked-out bar adorned with full-size, lit palm trees, Christmas lights, ceiling ornaments and Insta-worthy moments that include a 6-foot Elvis cutout

A Christmas Story Pop-Up | Fatpour Wicker Park


When:

Monday to Thursday: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Friday: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Visit www.fatpourwickerpark.com for more info, table reservations and large group inquiries. Private and semi-private space is available, and it's open to the public.

Winter Wonderland Luau | Woodie's Flat


When:

Monday to Thursday: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Friday: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Tables are available on a first come, first served basis. Contact Woodie's at info@woodieschicago.com for larger group bookings (10 or more) or with any questions about the holiday pop-up. Private and semi-private space is available, and it's open to the public.
