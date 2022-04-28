Cicero man charged in 2021 homicides

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A Cicero police and Illinois State Police announced Thursday a man has been charged in a pair of homicides in 2021.In October 2021, a man, identified by police as 26-year-old Joshua Gonzalez, was shot and killed in the 2800-block of South 50th Court.Police announced Thursday that Joseph Guzman, 20, and a 17-year-old boy were each charged with first degree murder in connection with the shooting of Gonzalez.As part of a joint investigation with Illinois State Police, Guzman was also charged in a fatal expressway shooting that left two people dead.ISP troopers were dispatched to I-55 near Wentworth Avenue in Chicago and found two 21-year-old men fatally shot inside a crashed car, police said.After an investigation, Guzman was charged with two counts of murder in connection with the I-55 shooting, police said.Guzman appeared in bond court, where he was denied bond. The 17-year-old was ordered held on a $10 million bond.