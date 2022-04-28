surveillance camera

ISP installs more license plate reading cameras along Chicago expressways

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ISP installs more automated license plate readers on expressways

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are installing dozens more automated license plate readers on area expressways.

Earlier this year, they installed 99 cameras on the Dan Ryan expressway, and are adding 56 new ones on I-90, I-290, I-55 and I-57.

Last year, ISP received a $12.5 million grant as part of the Tamara Clayton Expressway Act to purchase the specialized cameras for the Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) project.

The ALPR software and cameras are meant to aid investigators in Cook County expressway shootings and vehicular hijackings by transmitting images to a central location where law enforcement can cross-reference against vehicles wanted in criminal activity.

Officials have said the cameras, however, will not be used for petty offenses, such as speeding.

The Tamara Clayton Expressway Camera Act (Expressway Camera Act) was signed into law on July 12, 2019, and became effective on January 1, 2020. Clayton was shot and killed while driving on I-57 near Cicero Avenue while on her way to work in Feb. 2019, police said. ISP investigators responded and the investigation into her death remains open and ongoing, ISP said.

"These cameras give us the technological edge to pursue leads and identify suspects on the Chicago expressways," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly previously said. "Let me be clear, criminals who commit serious crimes on the expressways will be caught and held accountable. The ISP are committed to ensuring public safety on the Chicagoland expressways and across the state."

ISP continues to urge the public to please contact the ISP (847) 294-4400, if they witness a shooting or have any information, which would assist in this or any investigation. The ISP also encourages the motoring public to try to safely obtain a license plate of vehicles involved in criminal conduct, when possible, and to report any information to the ISP.
