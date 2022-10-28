City Colleges of Chicago faculty, staff will strike next week without new contract

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City Colleges of Chicago's faculty and staff will strike if they don't secure a new contract.

Almost 1,500 instructors and other employees of the community colleges said they've set a strike date of Nov. 2 amid ongoing labor negotiations for a new labor agreement.

The teachers union said there was some progress in talks last week on issues like pay, but they and City Colleges remain apart on a number of sticking points, including issues like remote work and class sizes.

The prospect of a strike shutting down the college network grew after the Cook County College Teachers Union authorized a strike earlier this month.

Members held a rally Thursday evening downtown at Chicago Teachers Union headquarters. CTU president Stacey Davis Gates, Illinois Federation of Teachers president Dan Montgomery and Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson all attended the rally.

City Colleges issued a statement, saying, "City Colleges continues to work closely with the union to reach an agreement that ensures a successful resolution for all."