City Colleges of Chicago leadership celebrates funds, new equipment for Englewood HVAC program

Johnson Controls gifted Kennedy King College in Englewood $373K for scholarships and costs for HVAC students and new equipment.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amid recent concerns about job security for some, there is an industry hiring, as more are needed in heating, ventilation and air conditioning -- or HVAC.

A program in Englewood has new investment and potentially long-term impact in the community.

A critical operation for HVAC systems is cleaning out impurities.

It's one of many operations and systems Walter Hernandez has studied at Kennedy King College.

He expects finding work won't be a problem when he finishes his associate degree this summer.

"For sure, I'm excited; I'm ready to start working to be honest. It pays really well; so, I'm excited for that, too," Hernandez said.

Professor Harry Dabner said HVAC technicians can always find work that can lead to long-term success for them and their families.

"That's one good thing about this job, this career: We are constantly giving back to the community, our students, our families," Dabner said.

Professor Dabner said the other thing to count on in the HVAC industry is new technology, which is why, on Wednesday, City Colleges leadership celebrated a gift of $373,000 from Johnson Controls for scholarships and costs for students, and over $100,000 in new equipment.

"We believe that investing in education not only empowers a new generation, but it also is part of economic advancement for the community, in the communities where we do business," said Yollande Tchouapi, central region vice president and general manager for Johnson Controls.

Tchouapi said there is a labor shortage now, and it's expected to continue for years to come.

She said, at Johnson Controls, there are more than 200 openings in the region and 600 open across the country.

"It's really a win-win for us because it's good business for us, and it is also really good for the community," Tchouapi said.

First-year student Michael Whiting said he liked the challenge of working with hands-on work, the systematic thinking and job security of HVAC.

"I want to be able to work for myself or for somebody else whenever I need to, and to be able to have the finances to do it," Whiting said.

The associate's degree at City Colleges is a two-year program, but there are other certifications that take less time, and students may be able to do it for free.

To learn more about City Colleges, call 773-602-5000, or visit https://apply.ccc.edu.