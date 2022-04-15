Personal Finance

Chicago unveils programs to help motorists with ticket debt, expired stickers

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pair of new programs could help bring some much-needed relief for drivers with old tickets.

The city is offering the first-ever 'Fix-it Defense' for compliance violations like invalid or missing city stickers. It can only be used once.

You just need to purchase a valid sticker and contest the ticket to have it dismissed. All motorists are eligible for the program, regardless of income.

SEE ALSO: Chicago releases application details for cash assistance program for low-income residents

The Clear Path Relief Program helps low-income residents with red-light and speed-camera tickets and other violations.

You'll need to pay the original fine for eligible tickets issued within the past three years to have the older debt waived.

New tickets issued and paid on time within a year after enrollment will be cut in half.

Penalties will be waived until December 31 on new unpaid tickets.

"Each year, tens of thousands of City residents are placed into greater economic hardship as a result of accumulated delinquent parking debt because they lack the resources to pay fines and fees," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "With these ongoing set of reforms, we hope to give Chicago motorists additional options to clear the slate and make payments appropriate for their income level."

For more information about the Clear Path Relief program and Fix-It Defense, please call (312) 744-7275, Monday - Friday 7 a.m- 7 p.m., except holidays; or visit www.chicago.gov/cpr.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagoloopticketsdebt
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Aurora woman loses over $90K in 'Tinder Swindler'-style scam
Missing Gary woman's death ruled an accident by coroner
Village of Dixmoor to receive $2M to help solve water issues
Good Friday tradition 'Via Crucis' returns to Pilsen
14-year-old boy shot in head, killed on West Side: CPD
FDA authorizes first COVID-19 breath test
Thieves use Zelle to steal thousands from couple's bank accounts
Show More
Berwyn man charged after parents found dead in Uptown apartment
Alleged NY attacker's Uptown neighbor says he was 'mean and scary guy'
7-year-old struck by SUV in Humboldt Park, critically wounded
Beloved Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley calls last game
Chicago Weather: Spotty rain Friday
More TOP STORIES News