Chicago unveils programs to help motorists with ticket debt, expired stickers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pair of new programs could help bring some much-needed relief for drivers with old tickets.
The city is offering the first-ever 'Fix-it Defense' for compliance violations like invalid or missing city stickers. It can only be used once.
You just need to purchase a valid sticker and contest the ticket to have it dismissed. All motorists are eligible for the program, regardless of income.
SEE ALSO: Chicago releases application details for cash assistance program for low-income residents
The Clear Path Relief Program helps low-income residents with red-light and speed-camera tickets and other violations.
You'll need to pay the original fine for eligible tickets issued within the past three years to have the older debt waived.
New tickets issued and paid on time within a year after enrollment will be cut in half.
Penalties will be waived until December 31 on new unpaid tickets.
"Each year, tens of thousands of City residents are placed into greater economic hardship as a result of accumulated delinquent parking debt because they lack the resources to pay fines and fees," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "With these ongoing set of reforms, we hope to give Chicago motorists additional options to clear the slate and make payments appropriate for their income level."
For more information about the Clear Path Relief program and Fix-It Defense, please call (312) 744-7275, Monday - Friday 7 a.m- 7 p.m., except holidays; or visit www.chicago.gov/cpr.
