Chicago releases application details for cash assistance program for low-income residents

Program to provide a basic income of $500 a month for 5,000 residents
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago is releasing new details on a program to help low-income residents struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot will be one of the largest assistance programs in the country. Five thousand households will receive $500 a month for 12 months.

To qualify, residents must be:
-18 years or older
-Have experienced economic hardships because of the pandemic
-Have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level. For a family of three, that is less than $58,000.

Applicants who meet the criteria will be entered into a lottery. The city said people living in poverty and communities with preexisting economic hardship will be prioritized.

"I remain committed to making an equitable recovery from the pandemic to stabilize and ensure the wellbeing of all residents," said Mayor Lightfoot. "The Chicago Resilient Communities pilot is a way for us to efficiently support the communities and households that were hardest hit by the pandemic with dignity as well as build on our work to eradicate poverty. I'm deeply proud to launch the largest cash assistance program of its kind in the country as we continue to provide economic relief to residents and strengthen our city."

The non-profit administrator of the pilot program, GiveDirectly, will accept applications between 9 a.m. Monday, April 25 and 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 13.

For more information, visit chicago.gov/cashpilot.
