Civil War cannonball found in home detonated by Massachusetts State Police bomb squad

MANSFIELD, Mass. -- A Massachusetts family found a centuries-old item that caused a mini-scare in Mansfield.
While cleaning out the house where their deceased father lived Thursday night, relatives come across a cannonball from the Civil War era, CNN reported.
The local police department was called, and a state police bomb squad also performed a controlled detonation because an unknown substance was discovered inside the munition.
The Mansfield police later issued a statement apologizing for the noise caused by the detonation, and reminded residents that if they come across something similar, it's always best to contact the authorities as opposed to trying to transport it themselves.
No injuries were reported.
