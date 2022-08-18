WATCH LIVE

ComEd refund: Customers to see part of $38M linked to bribery scandal investigation

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
7 minutes ago
The refunds are tied to allegations of misconduct involving former ComEd employees and lobbyists for the company.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ComEd customers will be getting a chunk of a $38 million refund due to a bribery investigation linked to the utility company.

The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the refund during a meeting Wednesday morning.

RELATED: ComEd to pay $200M in federal bribery investigation; Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan implicated in charge

Customers should see the refund as part of their bill for April of next year.

ALSO SEE: Former ComEd lobbyist pleads guilty in corruption investigation implicating House Speaker Mike Madigan

Four people face federal charges in connection with the case and are accused of using bribes for political access. One of those include former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

