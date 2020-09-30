Former ComEd lobbyist pleads guilty in corruption investigation implicating House Speaker Mike Madigan

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former top lobbyist for ComEd has become the first individual to plead guilty in the wide ranging corruption investigation that has implicated long time House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Top executive, Fidel Marquez entered his guilty plea during a virtual court hearing Tuesday

afternoon.

According to the 24-page plea agreement, Marquez, who served as ComEd's chief lobbyist, admitted to conspiring with others to corruptly facilitate the "hiring of Public Official A's associates as vendor "subcontractors who performed little or no work for ComEd"

Marquez admitted that in July 2018 he caused a payment of $37,500 to be paid to Company 1, with a substantial portion intended for associates of Public Official A.

Federal prosecutors have identified Public Official A as long time House Speaker Michael Madigan.

He has denied any wrongdoing, but declined to testify before a Special House Investigative Committee.

"Speaker Michael Madigan abused his office. Speaker Michael Madigan abused the public's trust," said Jim Durkin, House Republican Leader.

On Tuesday, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, citied the deferred prosecution agreement ComEd made with federal prosecutors this summer.

He said Madigan was connected to a $1.3 million bribery scheme that lasted for nearly a decade, that Durkin claimed that was evidence of Madigan's guilt.

"ComEd admitted that to conceal the scheme, and to prevent law enforcement from finding out about his unlawful conduct with Michael Madigan ComEd laundered their payments to Madigan's associates through consulting companies," Durkin said.

"Opening statements are not evidence. These are his opinions, not statements of facts," said Chris Welch, Committee Chairman.

On Tuesday, David Glockner, ComEd's new Chief Compliance Officer became the first witness to appear before the committee.

It was clear he would be limited in what he could say.

But, under questioning by Democrat Chris Welch who chairs the committee, Glockner said there was nothing in the deferred prosecution agreement that established Madigan had any personal knowledge of the bribery that allegedly benefitted his associates.
