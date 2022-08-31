ComEd to hold goat boat parade down Chicago River Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly a dozen of ComEd's goats will cruise down the Chicago River Wednesday.

They're celebrating the last week of summer by having a small goat parade.

For three years now, ComEd has used more than 200 goats to help clear vegetation throughout Illinois.

They help avoid outages and service disruptions from overgrown vegetation in hard-to-teach areas near power lines. ComEd said they cut the cost and time required to clear vegetation by more than half and reduce safety risks to workers.

The five boat parade will depart from the City Winery Dock at 12 p.m. and will go until 3 p.m.