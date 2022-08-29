Goats eat Alabama deputy's paperwork, climb on squad car | Video

Coworkers joked deputy is 'the GOAT' of their department

Deputies joked he was also their "GOAT," as in the "greatest of all time."

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- An animal encounter with an Alabama lawman really got his goat Friday -- literally.

Deputy Casey Thrower was delivering some legal papers Friday when he was beset by a pair of goats, CNN reported.

One goat jumped in the squad car uninvited and started munching down on some of his paperwork.

The second goat thought it would be fun to jump on top of the patrol car and perch itself on the light bar.

The deputy was able to shoo both goats away -- eventually.

Thrower has been serving Madison County, Alabama for 40 years.

