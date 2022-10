Bronzeville fire heavily damages commercial building on South Side, Chicago Fire Department says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire that heavily damaged a commercial building in Bronzeville Sunday morning.

The fire happened near 47th Street and Prairie Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The smoke was so thick, the CTA Green Line trains skipped the 47th Street stop, while firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Buses in the area were also temporarily rerouted.

No one was hurt.