'A Christmas Story' Comes Home exhibit opens for holiday season in Hammond, IN

Jean Shepard's holiday classic will be featured in a free exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center, starting Monday.
Animated window displays will show multiple scenes from the movie and, for a fee, families can schedule photo ops with Santa from behind a glass barrier.
The movie was set in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana which was a disguise for Shepherd's hometown of Hammond.
"In compliance with the State of Indiana Executive orders, please be advised that masks are required during your visit to the Indiana Welcome Center for all adults and children who are old enough to walk. Hand sanitizer stations will be available to guests as they visit the exhibit, Santa and the gift shop. Six-foot markers will be placed on the floor throughout the exhibit so visitors can enjoy the exhibit safely," the Welcome Center posted online.
The exhibit is slated to be on display through January 3, 2021.