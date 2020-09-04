ABC 7 Chicago to support 2020 Census efforts with virtual phone bank

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago will partner with the Illinois State Census Office, Chicago Urban League, Chinese American Service League, Instituto del Progreso Latino, Chicago Westside Branch NAACP, Habilitative Systems, Inc. and Center on Halsted among others, to heighten census awareness, answer questions and help residents complete the 2020 Census form before the September 30 deadline.The virtual phone bank is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9 from 4:00 - 6:30 PM. Volunteers will take calls at 1-844-432-9832. ABC 7 Eyewitness News will feature a series of reports on the importance of being counted throughout the afternoon and evening newscasts on September 9th.In Chicago, approximately 40% of households have yet to complete their census forms. ABC 7's Make Yourself Count campaign will underscore the critical importance of census participation."ABC 7 has joined forces with important community partners to encourage all Chicagoans to be counted in the 2020 Census. Participation is vital in determining political representation and resources for our community through the next decade," said John Idler, President and General Manager, ABC 7 Chicago.As census completion nears the deadline, ABC 7 newscasts and digital platforms will provide coverage with answers to frequently asked questions and information on how the census can alter a community economically and affect social services.