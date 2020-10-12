Aurora pop-up food pantry providing free groceries to 1,200 families

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A pop-up food pantry in Aurora is helping provide free groceries to 1,200 families Monday.As food insecurity levels continue to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northern Illinois Food Bank working to fill the gap."Initially with the pandemic, we were seeing 40-50 percent more, but it leveled out," said Mary Clark with the Northern Illinois Food Bank. "But now we have concerns about going into the winter."The city of Aurora hosting its fifth communitywide Pop-Up Food Pantry. The drive-through food distribution will provide food to 1,200 families.Volunteers packed cars with a grocery haul provided by the Federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program."Today, we have two boxes of protein a dairy box and a gallon of milk," said Mike Kean, Northern Illinois Food BankLines of cars wrapped around the street waiting for food as volunteers continued to work."I am not asking for a million dollars," said Mike, a veteran. "I am just trying to get food on the table for my family. I'll take the food I just need it for my family."