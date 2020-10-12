Community & Events

Aurora pop-up food pantry providing free groceries to 1,200 families

By Alexis McAdams
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A pop-up food pantry in Aurora is helping provide free groceries to 1,200 families Monday.

As food insecurity levels continue to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northern Illinois Food Bank working to fill the gap.

"Initially with the pandemic, we were seeing 40-50 percent more, but it leveled out," said Mary Clark with the Northern Illinois Food Bank. "But now we have concerns about going into the winter."

The city of Aurora hosting its fifth communitywide Pop-Up Food Pantry. The drive-through food distribution will provide food to 1,200 families.

Volunteers packed cars with a grocery haul provided by the Federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

"Today, we have two boxes of protein a dairy box and a gallon of milk," said Mike Kean, Northern Illinois Food Bank

Lines of cars wrapped around the street waiting for food as volunteers continued to work.

"I am not asking for a million dollars," said Mike, a veteran. "I am just trying to get food on the table for my family. I'll take the food I just need it for my family."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsaurorafree foodfood bankvolunteerism
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barrett's Supreme Court hearing opens as GOP seeks speedy OK: LIVE
White Sox part ways with manager Rick Renteria
50 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
Northbrook COVID-19 deaths scoreboard sign vandalized
Apps designed to track COVID-19 data could be the future of the US economy
Show More
ISP release dashcam video after Harvey traffic stop turns into deadly shooting
Italian-American group holds Columbus Day rally
Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77
Grandmother, grandson found fatally shot at Chinatown hotel: police
Loretto Hospital offering free mammograms in October
More TOP STORIES News