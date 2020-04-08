coronavirus deaths

Chicago coronavirus victim Adrew Betts remembered for large legacy in Austin community

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Adrew Betts, a community leader who leaves behind a lasting legacy in Chicago's Austin community, died from COVID-19 this week.

"My dad was my hero, of course, and just a great man," said his daughter Renee Ruffin.

The 71-year-old was well-known and well-loved in the West Side neighborhood.

"My dad survived the Vietnam War. He beat cancer, and was just a great man," Ruffin said. "A fighter."

Betts served as chairman of the board of the Greater St. John Bible Church. He died Sunday morning after falling ill just two weeks before.

"We went into the ER honestly thinking it was something regular, nothing," said Valeria Massey, caregiver. "It just kind of caught us both off-guard."

Until he was hospitalized, Betts had worked alongside Reverend Ira Acree, serving on the deacon board for 25 years. He remained a supporter of the church's activism.

"He was a stellar example of a male figure with an impeccable character and integrity," Acree said.

Betts spent his time serving others after retiring from UPS. Family members said his death is especially shocking because he appeared to be in good health. Although the widower was continuing to recover from hip surgery after surviving two bouts of cancer, he was active, often traveling and enjoying grilling as a hobby.

"People need to realize, too, even a man who served his country can't even have a proper funeral or homegoing or burial," said Tyler Blue, grandson. "We really can't do anything."

Betts was the patriarch of not just a large family, but also a community. Those who knew and loved him say his legacy looms large as they cope with their grief.

"This shouldn't have to happen to anyone," Ruffin said. "But just pray for people all around the world who have lost loved ones due to this terrible, terrible virus."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoaustincoronavirus deathscoronavirus chicago
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
Police arrest teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19
Walmart employee's family files lawsuit over COVID-19 death
Cook County Jail reports 1st apparent coronavirus death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois sees largest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths
LIVE: Chicago area under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11PM
Correctional officer claims unsanitary, unsafe conditions amid COVID-19 outbreak at Cook County Jail
Man killed by train in Loop was pushed onto tracks, police say
Chicago man stuck on board cruise ship tests positive for COVID-19
Dentist provides care with extra precautions during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in the US: Death toll passes 12,000 nationwide
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Storms, possibly severe, move in along with cold front
What to know about Illinois' 13,549 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus symptoms vs allergies: How to tell the difference
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Evanston restaurant feeds homeless during COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News