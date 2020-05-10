Community & Events

Blue Angels announce Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit flyover to salute health care workers fighting coronavirus

By ABC7 CHICAGO DIGITAL TEAM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Blue Angels are coming to Chicago!

As part of their salute to health care workers and first responders fighting the coronavirus, the world-renowned Navy pilots have been paying tribute with a series of flyovers in America's major cities.

The next round of flyovers is slated for Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis on Tuesday.

"Detroit, Chicago, and Indianapolis your Blue Angels are heading your way this Tuesday! Check back tomorrow for routes and overhead times. Stay home and stay safe," The Blue Angels posted on their Instagram Sunday afternoon.



The Blue Angels have already visited New York, Newark, Philadelphia. Baltimore, Washington D.C., Fort Worth, Houston, New Orleans, Jacksonville and Miami.

Overhead times and routes will be released Monday, according to the page. All social distancing guidelines remain in effect.

The flights will be funded by existing operations costs that traditionally do flights over air shows as part of their service's community outreach programs.

The Blue Angels are a U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron based out of NAS Pensacola.

