Blue Angels Chicago flyover: Flight path, times as US Navy salutes health care workers fighting coronavirus

As part of their salute to health care workers and first responders fighting the coronavirus, the world-renowned Navy pilots have been paying tribute with a series of flyovers in America's major cities.
The Blue Angels have announced the times and flight path for their salute.
The 15-minute flyover will begin at 11:45 a.m. as the Blue Angels fly west from the lakefront over Chicago's South Side, then southwest over Oak Lawn before turning northward and flying back over the city's Southwest Side, including Gage Park and Back of the Yards.
The flight path will then take them from the South Loop to the Northwest Side by 11:51 a.m., turning south near Norridge and flying over the near western suburbs of Franklin Park, Northlake and Melrose Park.
The Blue Angels will then head east over Oak Park and the city's Southwest Side before heading north along the Kennedy Expressway. Cutting across Chicago's North Side, the pilots will make a loop over Lake Michigan near the Evanston border, then fly south along Chicago's entire lakefront around noon.
Your #BlueAngels are heading your way #Detroit, #Chicago and #Indianapolis!— Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) May 11, 2020
Check out the overhead times and route on the graphic below.
Note: a previous post listed overhead times for Indy in CDT, the update below is in EDT#AmericaStrong#InThisTogether#HealthCareHeroes pic.twitter.com/iBCTYkstcp
The Blue Angels will also fly over Indianapolis and Detroit Tuesday.
"Detroit, Chicago, and Indianapolis your Blue Angels are heading your way this Tuesday! Check back tomorrow for routes and overhead times. Stay home and stay safe," The Blue Angels posted on their Instagram Sunday afternoon.
The Blue Angels have already visited New York, Newark, Philadelphia. Baltimore, Washington D.C., Fort Worth, Houston, New Orleans, Jacksonville and Miami.
The flights will be funded by existing operations costs that traditionally do flights over air shows as part of their service's community outreach programs.
The Blue Angels are a U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron based out of NAS Pensacola.
