Chance the Rapper's charity Social Works teams up with retailer to give out hundreds of winter boots

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago retailer has teamed up with Chance the Rapper's charity Social Works to donate hundreds of pairs of boots to teenage girls across the city.Retailer DTLR handed out Ugg brand boots at Excel Academy of Englewood on Friday as a way to keep the teens warm and stylish this winter.There was also a panel discussion held for the teens. Panelists discussed life goals and ways to achieve them.DTLR has more than 30 stores in the Chicagoland area.