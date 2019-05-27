Chicago area marks Memorial Day with ceremonies, parades

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ceremonies and parades across the Chicago area are marking Memorial Day and remembering the men and women in the military who have died serving their country.
In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined military veterans and others for a wreath-laying ceremony in Grant Park at the General John A. Logan Monument.
Logan was a Civil War general and founder of Decoration Day, which later became known as Memorial Day.
Earlier Monday, a ceremony honored a soldier from Englewood who received the nation's highest honor. Chicago native Milton Lee Olive III joined the Army in 1964 at the age of 18. He was killed in Vietnam after jumping on a grenade and saving four of his comrades.
For his actions that day he was awarded the Medal of Honor, and became the first African American soldier to receive that honor in Vietnam. He now has a park named in his memory at 500 North Lake Shore Drive. Monday, surrounded by family and friends, we remember Milton and all soldiers that gave their lives.
"He was a young man, energetic, had just gotten to the company and what not when we were going out on the operation and people have asked me, 'Would you have jumped on a grenade?' That's something that none of us can answer," said Ed Johnson, who served with Olive. "Most of us gave some like they say, he gave it all, like the other 58,000 names that are on that wall."
Milton's family continues to honor his legacy today and every day.
Here is a list of other Memorial Day events across the Chicago area:
DeKalb Breakfast
6:45 a.m. at Elks Dekalb Lodge 765, 209 S Annie Glidden Rd in Dekalb.
Aurora American Legion Post 84
Members of the Roosevelt - Aurora American Legion Post 84 visit four cemeteries to pay respects to fallen veterans.
8 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery located at 675 U.S. 30, Aurora
9 a.m. at Annunciation Cemetery located at 1820 Church Road, Aurora
9:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Cemetery located on Route 25 at Mitchell Road, Aurora
10 a.m. at Rive Hills Memorial Park Cemetery located at 1650 S. River, Batavia, IL
Hoffman Estates Ceremony
10 a.m. at 411 W. Higgins Road
Park Ridge Parade
Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at Talcott and Cumberland. The grand marshal is 92-year-old veteran Harold Baum.
Plainfield Parade
10:30 a.m. at Ira Jones Middle School, 15320 S Wallin Dr, Plainfield.
Chicago Catholic Cemetery Masses
Catholic Cemeteries across the Chicago area will be holding special Masses for fallen veterans at 10:30 a.m. For a full list, click here.
Schaumburg Memorial Day Ceremony
10:45 a.m. at St Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery, 202 E Schaumburg Rd, Schaumburg.
Arlington Heights Parade
11 a.m. at Chestnut and Fremont streets. The parade is celebrating 100 years of honoring fallen veterans.
LGBTQ Veterans Remembered
11 a.m. 3600 North Halsted Street. The Chicago Chapter of the American Veterans for Equal Rights is honoring fallen members of the military that were members of the LGBTQ community.
11 a.m. Lincoln Cemetery Ceremony
Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood, Ill.
Anti-War Vets Memorial
11 a.m. at Wacker and Wabash.
Hobart Memorial
11 a.m. at 701 E. 7th Street, Hobart, Ind.
12 p.m. Aurora Memorial Day Parade
GAR Memorial Hall, 23 E. Downer Blvd. The grand marshal for this year's parade is Ed Huss, a local business owner and Vietnam veteran.
The Vines Ceremony
12 p.m. at The Vines Senior Homes, 971 Bode Rd., Elgin.
Chicago area marks Memorial Day with ceremonies, parades
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More