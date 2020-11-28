foster care

Chicago-area nonprofits like JCFS Chicago can benefit from Giving Tuesday donations

JCFS Chicago is part of One Simple Wish, an online wish granting site for children and youths in the foster care system or those who have recently aged out
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The day after Thanksgiving is known as "Giving Tuesday," a time to give back.

ABC 7 Chicago is partnering with One Simple Wish, an online wish granting site for children and youths in the foster care system or those who have recently aged out, as part of its Feed The Love holiday campaign.

JCFS is a part of the One Simple Wish organization.

Sally Herschman, director of Child Welfare at JCFS, joined ABC7 Saturday to talk about the organization.

JCFS Chicago, a nonprofit social service agency, offers expert, individualized help to support people of all ages and abilities as they strive to live successfully in their community, Herschman said.

JCFS Chicago has been working continuously throughout the pandemic to provide critical services to those who depend on them, she said.

Visit JCFS.org to make a donation, inquire about becoming a foster parent or learn more about JCFS Chicago and their family of services.
