Chicago churches help those in need on Christmas Day

Churches across Chicago stepped up to help those in need this Christmas Day.It could be as simple as a hot meal served with a smile, or a gift for a child in need.More than 2,500 toys and 300 coats were distributed at Bronzeville's Apostolic Faith Church. No member was too young to volunteer their time in the service of families brought in from shelters across the area."It's important to help people on Christmas Day because some people are less fortunate and they need the things we have," said Aaron Richardson, volunteer.Further south in Gresham, St. Sabina Catholic Church hosted its now-traditional Christmas meal, serving hundreds of people. Former Secretary of Education Arne Duncan was among those volunteering their time. The effort is appreciated by families who go there seeking companionship and a hot meal."We come every year. We show up every year. It's always good," said Freddie Cooks.To make it even more special, every single one of the meals served was homemade by the members of St. Sabina."Nobody on Christmas Day should wonder where you are going to eat, or be alone, or not have a toy for their child. We just want to bless people," said Father Michael Pfleger, St. Sabina Church.