Chicago day of service to clean, beautify city set for April 24

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation has announced their annual day of service to clean and beautify the city will be held April 24.

Called the Clean and Green Day of Service, the department collaborates with residents and local organizations to revitalize areas in their neighborhoods by picking up litter, removing weeds and clearing vacant lots.

"Every year we look forward to putting winter behind us and focusing on spring cleaning," said DSS Commissioner John Tully. "Clean and Green is an opportunity for us to show the very best of Chicago, both the beauty of our city and the pride our residents have in it."

COVID-19 safety measures, including physical distancing and mandatory face coverings, will be in pace for the Saturday event. The city will provide brooms, rakes, shovels and bags needed for to complete each cleaning product.

If you are interested in volunteering for Clean and Green, you should first identify a work site and then call your local alderman's office or 311 to register by April 19. Groups should also follow the same process to register.

For more information, visit the Streets and Sanitation website.
