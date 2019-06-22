Chicago kicks off summer with more than 70 weekend events

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is teeming with activity during the first official weekend of summer. The city said there are more than 70 permitted events happening around town and even more in the suburbs this weekend, despite the cooler-than-usual weather.The Rolling Stones still can't get no satisfaction... or good weather, either, apparently. But cooler temps didn't keep fans away from Soldier Field, where the Stones' North American tour stopped Friday night."Mick will get it going. He'll warm us up," one concertgoer said.On nearby Northerly Island, more music fans were rocking out at the annual Country LakeShake."Drinking, dancing, just having a good time being yourself and letting it all loose," Gina Foley said of what she loves about LakeShake.There were other musical performances in the north suburbs and on the West Side, with Tony Bennett playing Ravinia in Highland Park and Hugh Jackman at the United Center.And nothing makes it feel more like summer than a Chicago-style street festival. Crews were setting up for the 19th annual Pride Fest in Boystown, and the world's largest block party was getting underway near Old St. Pat's Church.The city has stepped up security, particularly in the Loop, with the added thousands expected this weekend. CPD has increased police patrols and planted license plate reading cameras along Lakeshore Drive between Montrose Avenue and 57th Street."Chicago is a great place to be in the summer," said CPD officer Michelle Tannehill. "We want everybody to be safe so everyone can enjoy the lakefront."Rich Guidice, executive director of the Office for Emergency Management and Communications, reminds residents to be alert."If you see something that you think is suspicious, we want you to call 9-1-1 and we'll have it checked out," he said.The city also recommends taking public transportation to get around town and avoid traffic this weekend.