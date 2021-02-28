Chicago Polar Plunge goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Polar Plunge is one of the biggest and best known.
For 2021, the event is going virtual.
From Mar. 1-7 people can take the plunge any way they choose, from jumping in the snow to running through a sprinkler.
The event raises money for Special Olympics Chicago/Special Children's Charities.
On Sunday, Mar. 7 at 5 p.m. there will be a Virtual Meltdown Party where videos of plunges will be played and prizes will be handed out.
There are many prizes for those who register, in addition to the annual costume contest and an award for most creative plunge.
Last year's event raised more than $2.2 million.
