Chicago Police Memorial Foundation hosts annual pancake breakfast fundraiser on southwest side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual "Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast" went on with COVID-19 safety precautions in place Sunday morning.
Sunday's breakfast was a drive thru version in the parking lot of St. Daniel the Prophet on the southwest side.
Chicagoans supported the city's police officers Sunday morning by taking home a stack of pancakes from St. Daniel the Prophet Church as part of the "Get Behind the Vest" Initiative.
"We always have this urgency," said Bridget Schuda with the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. "This is always we have officers on the street every single day risking their lives."
The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation said that officers' bulletproof vests expired after five years of everyday use. Officers are expected to replace the vests themselves at a cost of around $500.
The foundation will use the funds from the pancake breakfast to provide bulletproof vests to Chicago police officers.
"CPD gives them a uniform statement, but most of these officers have kids, they have families and the braces or the gym shoes or the sporting events become more important than buying the best so it just becomes something on the back burner," Schuda said.
"Anything that we can do to contribute to help them, we'll do," said Jen O'Connor, a Chicago resident.
The foundation said that 48 CPD officers have already been saved by their donated vests, including an officer who was shot during an altercation this summer.
For a $5 admission, the pancakes are available from 8 a.m. until noon.
