Chicago raises Juneteenth Flag in Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lightfoot joined several members of the City Council's Black Caucus along with the Black Remembrance Project for a Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony in Daley Plaza.

Juneteenth is the day many consider the true end of slavery coming more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln's emancipation proclamation when Texas became the last state to free its slaves.

While the City of Chicago recognizes Juneteenth as a day of observance only, Cook County designated it as a paid holiday last year. Monday, Mayor Lightfoot said the city will follow suit, recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday starting next year.

"Slavery might have officially ended in 1865, but we are still grappling with the vestiges of that original sin here today, from historic neighborhood disinvestment to institutionalized racism that holds our people back from realizing their God-given potential just because of the color of their skin," Mayor Lightfoot said. "These inequities continue to keep far too many Black folks away from opportunities and upward mobility and we cannot simply stand idly by and continue to allow that to happen."

There is currently a bill sitting on Governor JB Pritzker's desk that, if he signs it before Saturday, would make Illinois the 47th state so far to officially recognize Juneteenth as a holiday.
