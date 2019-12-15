Chicago street artists create exhibit to honor man killed in Portage Park stabbing attack

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A portrait of an artist killed in a stabbing attack last month hangs in a Southwest Side gallery, part of a collection created specifically for Saturday.Street and graffiti artists from all over Chicago are using their talents to honor one of their own, Reinaldo Sanchez.Known by his artist name Yerz, the 28-year-old was killed last month in a random act of violence as he left a Portage Park bar with a group of friends.Sanchez was one of four men stabbed.While the search for his killer continues, those in his tight-knit community gather to remember him in the best way they know how."I felt responsible to do something with the art community to bring everyone together," said artist Angel "Debso" Silva. "We need to take care of each other. If someone is in need, we should come out and help, no matter how. I was able to do this, and why not?"Sanchez expressed himself through a spray can, decorating walls around the city with his tagging name. He was supported in large measure by others who came before him, some creating the art that now adorn the walls of a McKinley Park Gallery."He was a shy kid. He was a non-violent person that just wanted to do art. He wanted to do his graffiti art that he learned in high school," said artist Flash ABC. "These kids like Yerz, they are practitioners of graffiti lettering."Proceeds from the exhibit will benefit Sanchez's family.The art will remain in the gallery until it sells out.Anyone interested in purchasing art from the exhibit can direct message In The Macro Studio (inthemacro_studio) through their Instagram account.