Chicago's 2019 Christmas tree comes from Elgin man's front yard

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5678440" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Nelson family from Elgin is donating a 55-foot tall sprice that will servie as Chicago's official Christmas tree.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's official 2019 Christmas tree was cut down Thursday morning and will travel to Millennium Park.ABC7 Chicago introduced Gene Nelson from Elgin, who is the man behind this year's 58 foot blue spruce donation.Neal Heitz from the City of Chicago also joined us outside the studio to talk about what it takes to pick out the best tree.Nelson said the tree has been in his front yard since he and his wife bought their house more than 20 years ago. He said they were already planning to get rid of the tree and thought this was the best way to give it a second life.Heitz said when picking out the tree, they look for the biggest and best available. He said this year they had over 41 applicants who sought to have their tree shine bright in the city.Nelson's tree will be the 106th Chicago Christmas tree. Heitz also announced they city will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on November 22 at Millennium Park.Nelson and his grandchildren will get to flip the switch this year.