millennium park

Chicago's 2019 Christmas tree to come from Elgin man's front yard

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's official 2019 Christmas tree will be cut down Thursday morning and travel to Millennium Park.

ABC7 Chicago introduced Gene Nelson from Elgin, who is the man behind this year's 58 foot blue spruce donation.

Neal Heitz from the City of Chicago also joined us outside the studio to talk about what it takes to pick out the best tree.

Nelson said the tree has been in his front yard since he and his wife bought their house more than 20 years ago. He said they were already planning to get rid of the tree and thought this was the best way to give it a second life.

Heitz said when picking out the tree, they look for the biggest and best available. He said this year they had over 41 applicants who sought to have their tree shine bright in the city.

Nelson's tree will be the 106th Chicago Christmas tree. Heitz also announced they city will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on November 22 at Millennium Park.

Nelson and his grandchildren will get to flip the switch this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopelginchicagochristmas treemillennium parkchristmas
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MILLENNIUM PARK
City accepting nominations for official 2019 Christmas tree
Wheaton College students sue city, arguing Millennium Park rules violate free speech
Broadway in Chicago Summer holding free Millennium Park concert
Photo of suspect in Millennium Park sex assault, cell phone robbery released
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Little Village paleta vendor who received $380K from GoFundMe campaign in 2016 dies
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Former LAPD chief to meet with mayor as CPD Supt. Johnson considers retirement
Senate passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
Off-duty cop accused of hitting on-duty officer in the face in Lakeview
Brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans
Show More
Mom, son disguised $200K as tamales to smuggle into Mexico, authorities say
VIDEO: ATM stolen from South Loop store
Man left for dead in Calif. street as dozens drive by after hit-and-run
Teen sentenced in Old Mill Creek attempted car theft that led to teen's death
Queen Elizabeth II ditches real fur
More TOP STORIES News