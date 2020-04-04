coronavirus illinois

Easter Bunny makes house calls in Chicago area to help families celebrate during COVID-19 pandemic

By Jesse Kirsch
LA GRANGE (WLS) -- Celebrating Easter may be difficult for many as social distancing guidelines have forced the cancellations of events, such as church services, dinners and egg hunts.

But this year, the Easter Bunny is making house calls in the Chicago area, delivering balloons and gift bags to children. It's all thanks to the team at Waterlemon in La Grange.

"If they want, they can take a photo of us from far away in the from yard," said Nina Makovski, the store's owner.

Makovski said this way, she could help families celebrate while keeping their distance.

Jennifer Pisciotti ordered a visit for her 4-year-old daughter, Milania.

"I was really excited, one, to support this local business in this new norm," Pisciotti said. "We normally do Easter egg hunts, go see the Easter Bunny, so this was a way to keep things normal since we can't go out and do what we normally do."

The gift packages start at $50, and Makovski said the Easter Bunny's deliveries have a 20-mile radius from the home base rabbit hole in La Grange.

She said the Easter packages sold out in about two hours after she posted them on social media.

"We got an unbelievable response," Makovski said.

She said the Easter Bunny may be making room in its busy schedule in the coming days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsla grangechicagosocial distancingreligionrabbitbusinesscoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoischurchu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakeastercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
'The number is sobering': Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 10K
What to know about Illinois' 10,357 COVID-19 cases
Illinois suffers largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases in 1 day
Walmart ramps up protection efforts after 2 workers die of COVID-19 in south suburbs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'The number is sobering': Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 10K
Trump says 'toughest' weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads
Walmart ramps up protection efforts after 2 workers die of COVID-19 in south suburbs
What to know about Illinois' 10,357 COVID-19 cases
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Furlough vs layoff: What's the difference?
Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know
Show More
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN
Pet fostering takes off as coronavirus keeps Americans home
'No one's buying it': Wisconsin dairy farmer forced to dump 56K pounds of milk
How often should you disinfect your house while at home?
Without contact from outside world these Rafters learn of pandemic 25 days later
More TOP STORIES News