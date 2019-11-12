Community & Events

Evanston approves pilot program allowing Northwestern University to host more events at Welsh-Ryan Arena

EVANSTON (WLS) -- Evanston residents can expect more events at Northwestern's Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Monday night, the Evanston City Council approved a controversial two-year pilot program. It allows up to seven non-athletic events at the arena each year.

People living nearby have said they are concerned about the extra noise and traffic.

Last year, the arena wrapped up a multi-million dollar renovation. The $110 million plan included new seating, concession areas and restrooms. It was the first renovation of the more than 60-year-old arena since the 1980s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsevanstonnorthwestern universitycollegeevents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Northwestern seeks to hold non-athletic events at Welsh-Ryan Arena
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Dangerous, record cold moves in
Chicago rapper Lil Reese shot, critically injured in County Club Hills
Straw purchases fuel Chicago gun violence, drug cartel mayhem
Disney+ streaming service goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
World's largest Starbucks opens on Magnificent Mile Friday
Mayor Lightfoot heading to Springfield to push for rework of tax formula for Chicago casino
Chicago AccuWeather: Record cold Tuesday, with frigid wind chills
Show More
Aurora officers return to duty after Henry Pratt mass shooting
'He was a great man. He loved everybody,' Portage Park stabbing victim ID'd
Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for cold weather
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Some troops denied health coverage for burn pit illnesses
More TOP STORIES News