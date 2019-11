Evanston approves pilot program allowing Northwestern University to host more events at Welsh-Ryan Arena

EVANSTON (WLS) -- Evanston residents can expect more events at Northwestern's Welsh-Ryan Arena.Monday night, the Evanston City Council approved a controversial two-year pilot program. It allows up to seven non-athletic events at the arena each year.People living nearby have said they are concerned about the extra noise and traffic.Last year, the arena wrapped up a multi-million dollar renovation . The $110 million plan included new seating, concession areas and restrooms. It was the first renovation of the more than 60-year-old arena since the 1980s.