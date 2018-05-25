COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Evanston students cover sidewalk with mental health tips

Students and teachers at Fusion Academy Evanston used chalk to share tips for coping with anxiety and depression. For some, the topic was personal. (WLS)

Mallory Gillikin Connor
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Students in north suburban Evanston covered the sidewalk outside their school with powerful messages Thursday afternoon.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so students and teachers at Fusion Academy Evanston used chalk to share inspirational quotes and tips for coping with anxiety and depression.

The teens hope their messages will remind anyone struggling with mental health issues that they are not alone.

You can read their messages in the 800-block of Chicago Avenue near the Main Street Purple Line station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmental healthstudentsfeel gooddepressionEvanston
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News