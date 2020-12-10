chicago proud

Chicago family honors grandparents by writing to Christmas cards to senior pen pals

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Handwritten notes on Christmas cards have become a lost art among younger generations, but the Giacomin siblings are spending a great deal of time doing it for people they don't even know.

The trio are reaching out with a friendly handwritten holiday greeting to residents at senior living facilities, isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We wanted to brighten someone's day and let them know that there are people thinking of them during these tough times," said Julia Giacomin.

Older sister Julia got the idea to reach out to senior citizens after losing her grandparents to the coronavirus this summer.

After months in relative isolation because of the pandemic, they died two days apart. So Julia recruited her sister and brother to begin writing letters to seniors.

"It's a good way to take the negative of our grandparent's dying and turn it into a positive to help us deal with the grief," said Jessica Giacomin.

The grandkids began reaching out to other seniors who have been living in isolation, starting a website called Pen Pal Social. For the holidays they set up a challenge to collect 500 holiday cards for Chicago area seniors.

They've recruited family, friends and classmates, and will happily take anyone willing to write friendly notes on a Christmas card.

"It's a good feeling to connect with other people," said AJ Giacomin.

The siblings said it will be a difficult holiday season without their grandparents, and they know it will also be tough on many seniors unable to be with family and friends at this time. But they want the seniors to know they have friends who are thinking about them, and writing them letters.

They plan to continue writing and collecting cards until December 20 when they will drop them off at area senior homes, just in time for Christmas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagonursing homecoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoischristmassenior citizenschicago proud
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
South Side principal surprised in Pilsen
Carpenter makes free desks for students in need
Pop-up brings fresh, affordable produce to Austin
Black Owned: The Little Diner's Crew
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot updates Chicago vaccine distribution plans
Man wanted for Chicago Metra platform shooting: FBI
IL woman owes $20K in PUA unemployment benefits overpayment
SpaceX's Starship crash-lands at end of test launch
Northern lights may glow over parts of US this week
ABC7 anchor Alan Krashesky recovering from surgery
IL reports 8,256 new COVID-19 cases, 179 deaths
Show More
Chicago restaurants say indoor dining must reopen for them to survive winter
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Chicago Weather: Clear and cool
Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over 'tax affairs'
Man, 61, found stabbed to death in Chatham home: police
More TOP STORIES News