Former Lawndale students return to give back for the holidays

NORTH LAWNDALE, Illinois (WLS) -- Childhood friends Art Farber and Phill Witt are back in the neighborhood they grew up in to spread the holiday cheer at Theodore Herzl Academy of Excellence in North Lawdale."Phil and I went to grammar school together about two miles back in the 1940's," says Farber.Back in the day, North Lawndale was the heart of Jewish Chicago. Herzl Academy is named after the 19th century leader of the Zionist movement.About 480 kindergartners received an early Christmas gift. Art and Phill belong to the Great Vest Side Club which partnered up with Temple Beth of Israel in Skokie for their annual gift giveaway."There are unfortunately some of our students and our families who won't be able to purchase gifts or even give a gift so for them to go home with gifts that have been selected just for them means so much more," said Tamara David, principal of Herzl Academy."Anybody in need, we're there for them. And I think we try to show the same thing to everyone. Doesn't matter if they're Jewish or Christian. We're very happy to do that," said Farber.