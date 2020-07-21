Community & Events

Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Booth Cottage in Glencoe moved to new site

By
GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Frank Lloyd Wright designed house in Glencoe has been moved to a new site Tuesday morning.

The world famous architect designed the Booth Cottage in 1913.

The Glencoe Historical Society helped arrange the move to preserve the cottage and save it from destruction.

Home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright rolls down street in Glencoe


The flat roof, one-story frame house was moved from its Franklin Road address three blocks to the village's Park 7N during a tedious task that took less than an hour.

People were encouraged to watch it while practicing safe distancing as it drove down Franklin Avenue to its new home.

Glencoe is the third most concentrated area of Wright homes behind Oak Park and Chicago. The structure will be converted into a museum and resource center.

The cottage will remain in the park for about a month to give builders time to create a foundation and roll the cottage onto it.
