Chicagoans showed their support at a fundraiser held in honor of fallen Chicago Police Department Commander Paul Bauer.Weather Mark Tavern in the South Loop held its second annual benefit Friday. Funds from the even went to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.Bauer was shot and killed in pursuit of a suspect outside the Thompson Center in 2018.ABC7's Cate Cauguiran and Ryan Cheverini volunteered to bartend for the event.