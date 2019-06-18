Community & Events

Gov. JB Pritzker honors woman on 103rd birthday in Blue Island

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- It was a special day for a woman at a Blue Island senior living home Monday.

Governor JB Pritzker declared it "Reverend Elizabeth Jordan Day" in Illinois in honor of her 103rd birthday.

Originally from Alabama, Miss Jordan served as a legal assistant and pastor and she said the power of prayer keeps her going.

Jordan and her husband had one son, a granddaughter and god-daughter who helped take care of her for 15 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsblue islandbirthdayjb pritzker
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty Racine officer killed trying to stop robbery
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family outraged after state clears hospital in her baby's case
Cook Co. deputy shoots teen attempting to steal Corvette in Little Village, police say
New Illinois texting, driving violations begin July 1
DR officials ID man believed to have paid Ortiz hitmen
Trump threatens to deport millions beginning next week
Poop smeared on cars, storefront window in Bridgeport
Show More
No dreadlocks: NC pool owner says rules not racist
Boy, 5, dies after being shot, left at hospital in Kenosha
Chicago hotel gives grieving mother hope in humanity again
Study: Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise could be effect of climate change
Teen recalls shark attack: 'I'm not ready to die'
More TOP STORIES News