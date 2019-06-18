BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- It was a special day for a woman at a Blue Island senior living home Monday.
Governor JB Pritzker declared it "Reverend Elizabeth Jordan Day" in Illinois in honor of her 103rd birthday.
Originally from Alabama, Miss Jordan served as a legal assistant and pastor and she said the power of prayer keeps her going.
Jordan and her husband had one son, a granddaughter and god-daughter who helped take care of her for 15 years.
Gov. JB Pritzker honors woman on 103rd birthday in Blue Island
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News