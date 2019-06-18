Gov. JB Pritzker honors woman on 103rd birthday in Blue Island

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- It was a special day for a woman at a Blue Island senior living home Monday.Governor JB Pritzker declared it "Reverend Elizabeth Jordan Day" in Illinois in honor of her 103rd birthday.Originally from Alabama, Miss Jordan served as a legal assistant and pastor and she said the power of prayer keeps her going.Jordan and her husband had one son, a granddaughter and god-daughter who helped take care of her for 15 years.