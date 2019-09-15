Community & Events

Hampton University, Howard University face off in Chicago Football Classic

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Football Classic has returned.

This year, several historically black colleges and universities were all in one place. Hampton University and Howard University faced off Saturday in a game of football and a battle of the bands, giving the rival schools a chance to prove who's best.

Thousands of students were also expected to have attended a college and career fair at Soldier Field.

It's all part of the 22nd Annual Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund, a major fundraiser for HBCU students.

"I think it's really good that they come to Chicago and do this kind of stuff because not many people get to experience this," said Jeremiah Valentine, a high school junior.

Co-Founder Larry Huggins said more than a million dollars in scholarships were given out at last year's college fair.

"We've added a career fair component to it, and there are, out of the 41 universities that are here, 15 of them are giving away on-site scholarships," Huggins said. "That's unbelievable!"

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also attended the event, handing out awards and kicking off the game with the coin toss.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopbandsoldier field
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen shot near Joliet's Mexican Independence Parade
Judge denies bond for man accused of fatally shooting Dolton mother
2,200 preserved fetal remains found on property of dead Will County doctor
Chicago man denied bond for alleged sex assault of Oak Brook hotel employee
Solid gold toilet stolen from Blenheim Palace
O'Hare emergency exercise turns airport into disaster area
South Side thieves drape jewelry over victims, then steal property: police
Show More
Trump to have dinner with Otto Warmbier's parents
Tennessee band wears T-shirt honoring bullied fan
Grandmother uses hairdryer to deter speeders in her neighborhood
Two new cases of Legionnaires' disease in Batavia
10-year-old Texas girl fighting brain-eating amoeba
More TOP STORIES News