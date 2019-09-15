Hampton University, Howard University face off in Chicago Football Classic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Football Classic has returned.This year, several historically black colleges and universities were all in one place. Hampton University and Howard University faced off Saturday in a game of football and a battle of the bands, giving the rival schools a chance to prove who's best.Thousands of students were also expected to have attended a college and career fair at Soldier Field.It's all part of the 22nd Annual Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund, a major fundraiser for HBCU students."I think it's really good that they come to Chicago and do this kind of stuff because not many people get to experience this," said Jeremiah Valentine, a high school junior.Co-Founder Larry Huggins said more than a million dollars in scholarships were given out at last year's college fair."We've added a career fair component to it, and there are, out of the 41 universities that are here, 15 of them are giving away on-site scholarships," Huggins said. "That's unbelievable!"Mayor Lori Lightfoot also attended the event, handing out awards and kicking off the game with the coin toss.