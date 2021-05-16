therapy

Harmony, Hope & Healing provides support for trauma through music amid COVID-19

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Harmony, Hope & Healing provides support for trauma through music

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Harmony, Hope & Healing helps individuals who have experienced the trauma associated with addiction, isolation, incarceration and homelessness recover through the healing power of music.

Sophie Wingland, co-executive director, said transitioning to virtual classes was difficult for people part of the program but the social service agency made sure the virtual service classes could be provided.

This Sunday, Harmony, Hope & Healing holds its annual HeartBeat event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be virtual. Tickets are free, but registration is required.

Those who join will hear inspirational music and testimonials from participants, enjoy comments from Dan Hostetler, executive director of Above & Beyond, one of our partner organizations; and have an opportunity to help support their mission. To learn more about the HeartBeat event, visit https://www.HarmonyHopeandHealing.org
