Hillary Clinton honored as trailblazing woman of hometown Park Ridge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Secretary of State and Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton returned home to Park Ridge on Friday, which happened to be her 44th anniversary with former President Bill Clinton.Hillary Clinton was warmly greeted at the Pickwick Theatre by friends and students. She was there to be honored as a trailblazing woman from Park Ridge with the premiere of a student-made documentary about her life titled, "Growing Up Hillary."The editors of the Maine East and Maine South High School student newspapers joined Clinton onstage as she shared memories of babysitting migrant children through her church and recalled lifelong friends and a female teacher who pushed her and her female classmates to work harder."How you try to be a positive influence in your leadership for people and not just to feather your nest or to stroke your ego but to really try to help people," she said.Clinton commented on the need for people to be able to discuss differences and lessons she learned from her run for president. She also visited with some local Girl Scouts and Brownies from her former elementary school after the event."I do think it's so important for the girls to see someone so accomplished and so inspiring in person. It makes it real," one of the girls' mothers said.The documentary was shown in advance of the opening of a new exhibit honoring trailblazing women of Park Ridge that will open at the Park Ridge History Center next year.