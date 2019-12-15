Operation North Pole transforms Metra train into Christmas magic for critically ill children

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A Metra train in the northwest suburbs was transformed into a magical Christmas ride for critically ill children and their families.Metra unveiled this year's new holiday-themed train wrap on Saturday.Children and their families enjoyed a festive ride from Des Plaines to Crystal Lake and back again, thanks to "Operation North Pole."The trip included food, drinks, holiday activities and special appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Claus. It wrapped up with a holiday party.