Community & Events

Hundreds brave freezing Lake Michigan for 19th annual Polar Plunge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of daring women and men braved Chicago's winter weather to take a dip in Lake Michigan Saturday.

The 19th annual Polar Plunge at North Ave Beach, hosted by the Chicago Polar Bear Club, raised money to help local families challenged by difficult circumstances.

Three families were chosen to receive financial help that will go toward rent, food, transportation and medical bills.

The nonprofit has been raising money by encouraging people to wade, walk or run into Lake Michigan in the month of January since 2001.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagopolar plungelake michiganfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge
Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman; 2nd case in US
Man used forklift to traffic 64 lbs of marijuana: CPD
Funeral held for off-duty Berwyn officer killed in I-55 crash
Car crashes into South Side day care: CPD
Chicago company recalls ground beef that may contain plastic
5.0 earthquake hits Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors
Show More
Chicago Weather LIVE updates: Snow mixing with rain as storm moves out
Take advantage of Yelp's new feature before dining out
4-year-old mistakenly shot while play-wrestling with dad dies
Two masked men rob Naperville gas station at gunpoint
Impeachment trial: Lawyer says Dems want to 'overturn' last election
More TOP STORIES News